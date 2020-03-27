Nogales school officials distribute academic materials to students amid shutdown

NOGALES, Ariz. — A Nogales district is spending thousands of dollars to make sure students have materials to continue their education at home.

The superintendent and princiapl of the Little Red School says three-quarters of her students are from low-income homes. She estimates more than half of them don't have internet access.

"At our school district we have 77% free/reduced families," Little Red School Superintedent Kathy Romero said. "We probably have about 60% of families without internet or technology service."

That's why the district spent Thursday handing out packets to students -- so kids without the resources have the same opportunities as their peers.

"The packets that they are receiving, are a lot of activities, hands on stuff that they can do for math, for reading, science, and social studies to make sure that they have enough materials until we're able resume back to classes," Romero said.

Each student received a packet tailored to their needs, put together by teachers and staff at the school.