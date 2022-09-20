Nogales Port of Entry officers find over 36,000 fentanyl pills in gas tank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine in the gas tank of a vehicle, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries.

On Sept. 19, officers used a K9 and scanning technology to find these illegal drugs from within a gas tank.

9/19 CBP officers at the Nogales POE discovered approx. 36,800 fentanyl pills, 4.85 lbs of fentanyl powder & 5.15 lbs of cocaine in the gas tank of a vehicle. Great teamwork with K9, scanning technology team working together to keep these dangerous drugs from reaching the streets pic.twitter.com/2bUtHD0pvm — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 20, 2022

Officers found 36,800 fentanyl pills, nearly five pounds of fentanyl powder and a little over five pounds of cocaine.