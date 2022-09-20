Nogales Port of Entry officers find over 36,000 fentanyl pills in gas tank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine in the gas tank of a vehicle, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries.
On Sept. 19, officers used a K9 and scanning technology to find these illegal drugs from within a gas tank.
9/19 CBP officers at the Nogales POE discovered approx. 36,800 fentanyl pills, 4.85 lbs of fentanyl powder & 5.15 lbs of cocaine in the gas tank of a vehicle. Great teamwork with K9, scanning technology team working together to keep these dangerous drugs from reaching the streets pic.twitter.com/2bUtHD0pvm— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 20, 2022
Officers found 36,800 fentanyl pills, nearly five pounds of fentanyl powder and a little over five pounds of cocaine.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.