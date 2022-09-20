Watch Now
Nogales Port of Entry officers find over 36,000 fentanyl pills in gas tank

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Illegal drugs found at the Nogales Port of Entry
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine in the gas tank of a vehicle, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries.

On Sept. 19, officers used a K9 and scanning technology to find these illegal drugs from within a gas tank.

Officers found 36,800 fentanyl pills, nearly five pounds of fentanyl powder and a little over five pounds of cocaine.

