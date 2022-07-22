TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a possible road rage incident.

According to officials, on Friday, July 15 just before 4 p.m., NPD was called to Grand Avenue and Patagonia Highway.

Police say one of the vehicles left the area with a person hanging off the driver's side.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Nogales Police, (520) 287-9111.

