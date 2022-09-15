Nogales jail seeing inmates attempt to smuggle fentanyl into jail

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeing an increase in fentanyl smuggled into the ports of entry through Nogales.

Now the local jail in Nogales is also seeing an increase in the deadly drug getting into their cells.

KGUN 9 talked with Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway on what he's been noticing.

"A lot of overdoses," Hathaway said. "It's a very potent drug and a very small package easy to conceal a lot of body carriers. We even get fentanyl overdoses in our jail."

Hathaway says his correction officers have been trying to crack down on the illegal deadly drug by using big body scanner machines on their inmates when they come into the jail.

"We figured out the way we get those is people that are picked up on federal warrants at the border and then housed in our jail," Hathaway said. "Sometimes... internal body carriers and then that will rupture after they're in the jail."

While rainbow fentanyl has been seized frequently at the ports in Nogales, he says he's just seeing his inmates attempting to smuggle the blue fentanyl.

"Typically fentanyl is a blue pill, it says M on one side and 30 on the other side...So the only difference is the notations are still the same, but now it's this pastel colored multiple colored colors of the rainbow," Hathaway said.