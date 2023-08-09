Someone in Tucson won $10,000 in the Mega Millions lottery drawing last night

Unless you live in Neptune Beach, Florida, we have some bad news for you: You did not win last night's $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

But you might have walked away with a cool $10,000.

Six people across Arizona won $10,000 in the lottery drawing. Five were in the Phoenix area.

The sixth was right here in Tucson, at the Speedway gas station at 7910 E. Golf Links Road.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33 with 14 as the Mega Ball. In order to win $10,000, you need to have four of those numbers and the mega ball selected.