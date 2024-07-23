No horse racing at Rillito in '25: County puts search for new operator on hold

Horse racing will not take place at the Rillito Racetrack in 2025.

Pima County announced in a news release Tuesday that it is putting a hold on its search for a new operator.

From 2014 through 2024, Rillito Racing, Inc. operated the track at 4502 N. First Ave. When its contract expired at the end of June, the county issued a request for proposals.

But problems in the bidding process caused county administrator Jan Lesher to halt the process and start over. The restart would not allow for racing in 2025.

The pause gives the county time to evaluate the property's current condition and ensure it is safe for people and animals.

The track's barns were recently damaged during a heavy storm.

Rillito Racetrack was built in 1943 and is known as the birthplace of modern quarter horse racing.

County officials say this isn't the end of racing a the historic property.

“This property is a significant part of our local heritage,” said Vic Pereira, the County’s Parks & Recreation Director, in a news release. “Pima County is fully committed to the preservation of this historic facility and to ensuring that the public can continue to enjoy it for many generations to come.”