No bail for former federal agent arrested in Arizona rapes

PHOENIX (AP) — A retired Border Patrol agent arrested in connection with rapes in at least four Arizona communities two decades ago has been denied bail following a hearing in Bisbee.

Judge Timothy Dickerson of Cochise County Superior Court ruled Thursday that John Daly III would remain in custody on charges stemming from a 2001 attack on a Bisbee woman.

Mesa police announced previously that the 57-year-old Hereford resident had been arrested in the Bisbee case and was arrested or suspected in seven other attacks that occurred from 1999 to 2001 in three Phoenix suburbs. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Daly who could comment on his behalf.

