TUCSON, Ariz. - KGUN 9's Stella Inger emceed the 9th annual Celebration of Caring put on by the Jewish Family and Children's Services of Southern Arizona Sunday night.

More than 300 people attended the three-hour event at the Westin La Paloma Resort.

Attendees listened to speaker Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, an American historian, an author, and a Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish and Holocaust Studies.

Dr. Lipstadt challenged a Holocaust denier in a British courtroom and won.