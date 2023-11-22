Nine teen women awarded for their work as role models in Tucson schools, beyond

The Tucson Kino Rotary Club celebrated nine Tucson-area high school students last week with Character Awards, bestowed upon them for their work as role models in their schools and beyond.

They were nominated by school administrators, counselors, teachers and other students.

The winners included:



Adriana Najar, Alta Vista High School

Alma Johnson Juan , Baboquivari High School

Baboquivari High School Faye Stiner, Cholla High School

Farah Abdulkader Alghaithi, Desert View High School

Ann Marie Sida, PPEP TEC High School

Maria Campos Tapia, Pueblo Magnet High School

Taylor Crouch, Star Academic High School

Mia Gonzales, Sunnyside High School

Yatsel Lopez, Toltecalli High School

Farah Alghaithi, a senior at Desert View, was nominated for her efforts translating for fellow students who speak Arabic.

Alghaithi said she came from Yemen, a country where "women aren't seen as enough."

"Men top them always," she said. "I hope I can be inspiring for young girls, especially in Yemen."

The students were recognized at a community breakfast, according to press materials. Each honoree was given a certificate, small gifts and a $50 gift card. The rotary club will also donate $50 apiece to the charity of each student's choice, the press materials said.