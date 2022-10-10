Nine migrants found in SUV near Patagonia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was arrested for smuggling eight Mexican citizens near Patagonia, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Oct. 1, Sonoita Station agents stopped an SUV near Patagonia, when they noticed the driver was an undocumented Mexican citizen.

Eight other Mexican citizens were also hidden in the vehicle and were all arrested, says Chief Modlin.

An undocumented Mexican citizen driving an SUV faces criminal charges following his arrest on October 1. Sonoita Station agents stopped the vehicle near Patagonia, AZ, and arrested the driver and eight smuggled Mexican citizens hiding throughout the vehicle. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/TRgey31Ut3 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 10, 2022