Nine illegal street racing events broken up over weekend

Nine illegal street racing events in the Tucson area were broken up over the weekend, according to a social media post today from Tucson Police Department.

The events were disrupted in a joint operation between TPD, Department of Public Safety, Pima County Sheriff's Department and South Tucson Police Department; and utilized TPD Bravo squads, SWAT, Air Support and the Public Safety Communications Team, the post said.

The operation resulted in nine street racing events broken up, one with a car on fire; several traffic stops; six cars impounded; and multiple arrests, including two for unlawful flight and one for DUI, the post said.

