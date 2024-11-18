Watch Now
Nine illegal street racing events broken up over weekend

Tucson Police Department
Nine illegal street racing events in the Tucson area were broken up over the weekend, according to a social media post today from Tucson Police Department.

The events were disrupted in a joint operation between TPD, Department of Public Safety, Pima County Sheriff's Department and South Tucson Police Department; and utilized TPD Bravo squads, SWAT, Air Support and the Public Safety Communications Team, the post said.

The operation resulted in nine street racing events broken up, one with a car on fire; several traffic stops; six cars impounded; and multiple arrests, including two for unlawful flight and one for DUI, the post said.

