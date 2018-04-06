Nine-foot Alligator comes to Reid Park Zoo

Brandi Walker
7:12 PM, Apr 5, 2018
A nine-foot male alligator arrived at the Reid Park Zoo on Wednesday from Waco, Texas.

TUCSON, Ariz. - For the first time in almost 30 years, there's an alligator at Reid Park Zoo.

The nine-foot male alligator arrived at the zoo from Waco, Texas on Wednesday night.

Visitors eagerly awaited its arrival during construction of its habitat and can now see this 25-year-old American alligator from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

It has been nearly 30 years since Reid Park Zoo has had an alligator.

The American alligator is the largest reptile that can be found in North America.

