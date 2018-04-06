Nine-foot Alligator comes to Reid Park Zoo

Fair
A nine-foot male alligator arrived at the Reid Park Zoo on Wednesday from Waco, Texas.
TUCSON, Ariz. - For the first time in almost 30 years, there's an alligator at Reid Park Zoo.
The nine-foot male alligator arrived at the zoo from Waco, Texas on Wednesday night.
Visitors eagerly awaited its arrival during construction of its habitat and can now see this 25-year-old American alligator from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
It has been nearly 30 years since Reid Park Zoo has had an alligator.
The American alligator is the largest reptile that can be found in North America.