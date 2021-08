CHANDLER, AZ — Firefighters are investigating after thirteen dogs were found dead in a house fire in Chandler on Friday.

Firefighters responded to reports of an attic fire around 12:30 p.m. Friday near Alma School and Elliot roads.

After extinguishing the fire, 40 dogs were removed from the home. Firefighters say thirteen were deceased, and four others were transported to an animal hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No other injuries have been reported.