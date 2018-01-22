Nike, NBA star take footwear to a gamer's level

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Nike is taking its latest set of sneakers to the next level, inspired by a love of video games from Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George. The upcoming footwear is inspired by Sony's gaming console, Playstation.

According to Nike's website, George says "Playstation isn't a video gaming console, it's a vortex to another battleground of endless opponents."

In an announcement, George says he has been playing video games since he was a child -- favoring sports games. To George, the decision to come together and create the new sneakers has been "a long time coming." He says as a kid he used to create sketches of what he wanted his Nike shoes to look like.

The shoes feature different accents that are unique to the Playstation, including the colors and symbols from the console's controller. In Nike's announcement video, the tongues on the shoes have the "PG" and Playstation logos that light up blue just like the console when powered on. Wearers will also get a special bonus with a unique barcode on the back of the shoe, which can be redeemed on the Playstation Store for a Paul George Dynamic Theme.

The PG2 Playstation footwear will be available February 10th for $110.