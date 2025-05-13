NEXT BIG THING: WWII-era 'flying boat' slowly making its way to Tucson

After several months spent at Lake Pleasant, northwest of Phoenix, the Philippine Mars, Martin JRM Mars flying boat, has begun its final journey to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson.

The aircraft was one of only a handful of its kind built for the Navy during World War II. It was later used as a water bomber for wildfires. It took its final flight to Lake Pleasant in February where it was disassembled for transport to Tucson.

Because of its size, the transportation of the aircraft, facilitated by Phoenix-based Southwest Industrial Rigging, can be tricky. It is traveling at about 7 miles per hour, only at night, and has to avoid all overpasses and overhead power lines.

It is expected to arrive in the Tucson area within the next few days.

