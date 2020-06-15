Newly elected City of Douglas Mayor works to secure federal funds for city projects

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Earlier this week, the city of Douglas saw a new Mayor sworn in.

Donald Huish was born in Douglas and is a University of Arizona graduation. Before becoming Mayor he was a member of the city council.

He says that he's going to continue a lot of what has been done the past four years and focus on Douglas's commercial port of entry.

Donald Huish said "We're in the process of securing funding at the federal level. That's our hope. We have a very strong advocate of our Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick and Senator Martha McSally. And they have been trying to persist as far as funding goes it will be a major economic boom not only for our area, but for the county and the state if this comes to fruition, which I have every confidence it will."

He says he'll also work on beautifying the city and redesign downtown to be more inviting.

Mayor Huish says that the citizens want to see Douglas feel like it used to feel and return to the roots of the community.