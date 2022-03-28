Newborn boy dies after being found in Phoenix restaurant bathroom

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after the remains of a newborn boy were found in the bathroom of a restaurant Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to a call at the restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. In the restaurant's bathroom, they located a newborn boy.

According to a photo obtained by ABC15, a police command van was seen outside of a McDonald's restaurant in the area.

Crews began life-saving efforts on the baby, but officials eventually pronounced the baby dead on scene.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows an adult woman leaving the restroom prior to the newborn being located.

Watch the surveillance video in the player below.

Surveillance video released after newborn boy found dead in Phoenix restarant

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to this incident.

An investigation remains ongoing and the results of an autopsy on the newborn remain pending.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in connection to the incident.

Officials are asking anyone with information in connection to this incident to reach out to Phoenix police.