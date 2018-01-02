New Year's resolutions and staying committed in 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Every year, people make New Year's resolutions and the most common is going to the gym.

"The rush gets absolutely crazy," said David Reilly, owner of Undisputed Gym in downtown Tucson. "This is something gym owners prepare for all year long for."

Reilly says this month they experience up to four times the amount of business, but by March the rush dies down.

"We love that people have new goals every year and the trickiest part is staying committed to those goals," he said.

Reilly advises the best ways to stick to your fitness resolution: make working out part of your schedule, go to a place that has a comfortable environment, and be realistic about your goals and expectations.

When you are being realistic about your goals, Reilly says if you want to start going to the gym to get that six pack or beach body in the next eight weeks that is not realistic.

He recommends the best way starting out is to take classes because it's a good way to stay in a routine.