New Year's fireworks leads to more dogs at PACC

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima Animal Care Center has seen an increase in stray dogs since New Year's Eve.

PACC says that fireworks often increase the number of strays brought into the shelter.

PACC is asking anyone who finds a stray dog to hold them in their homes as this increase chances the dog and its owner being reunited.

Dogs are much more likely to be returned home if they remain in their neighborhood. Stray finders can take dogs to any local vet to have them scanned for a microchip and can call the Pet Support Center, 520-724-7222, to file a FOUND report, PACC said.

If you have lost a pet, PACC has provided tips on how to increase your chances of finding them: