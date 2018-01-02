New Year's fireworks leads to more dogs at PACC

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima Animal Care Center has seen an increase in stray dogs since New Year's Eve.
PACC says that fireworks often increase the number of strays brought into the shelter.
PACC is asking anyone who finds a stray dog to hold them in their homes as this increase chances the dog and its owner being reunited.
Dogs are much more likely to be returned home if they remain in their neighborhood. Stray finders can take dogs to any local vet to have them scanned for a microchip and can call the Pet Support Center, 520-724-7222, to file a FOUND report, PACC said.
If you have lost a pet, PACC has provided tips on how to increase your chances of finding them:
Posting flyers and notices around the neighborhood immediately.
Visit PACC’s website to view the shelter's lost and found pets daily to see animals that have been picked up as strays or turned in by the community. (Keep in mind that if an animal is not claimed within three full days by its owner, it will be evaluated for adoption or rescue.)
File a lost report with Pima Animal Care Center by calling 724-5900, as well as filing one with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. And make sure you check with both shelters about any found pet reports.
Visit the Lost and Found Pets on Craigslist.
Check with neighbors, as well as nearby veterinarians and groomers, to see if they’ve had word on your pet and post flyers there.
Finally, make sure your pet is micro-chipped and that your contact information is updated. You should also license your dog. It’s the law, but it’s also the best way to help us find you if they end up in a shelter. It’s only $16 a year for a dog that has been spayed or neutered