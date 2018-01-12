New visitation procedures implemented at TMC to reduce spread of flu

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona is experiencing a nearly 800 percent increase in flu cases over the past year.

Tucson Medical Center has implemented new visitation procedures to better protect patients, family and staff members from the spread of the flu.

If you have the flu or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you are encouraged not to visit patients being treated at TMC.

Children younger than 13 years old can be highly susceptible to the flu and may not enter patient care areas. Parents are asked to supervise their kids in other areas of the hospital.

TMC is also reminding people to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly and to avoid touching your face.