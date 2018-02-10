New UA grant will help the College of Nursing diversify their program

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The University of Arizona has received a new grant for $1.9 million dollars to help the College of Nursing to support students from backgrounds that are underrepresented in nursing in Arizona.

The grant will last for four years and has a goal of also increasing diversity in the nursing workforce.

The students who will be able to take advantage of the grant are Native American, Hispanic/Latino, first-generation college attendees or from a rural or U.S.-Mexico border community.

Dean of the College of Nursing, Joan Shaver, says this program will also help future nurses impact the health care system in a positive way.

Shaver believes many of these nurses may return to work in the underrepresented areas or rural towns they are from and bring their knowledge of medicine and already have an understanding of the culture.