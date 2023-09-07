Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

New UA fellowship aims to expand diversity in STEM programs

Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 14:23:39-04

The University of Arizona is working to get more people involved in STEM through a new fellowship program.

Researchers are learning how to reach people who are largely underrepresented, like women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

Research director Heather Haeger said this new project is aiming to bridge the gap.

"This project creates research around how do we create more inclusive environments in high schools, in community colleges, and at universities, so that everyone can see themselves in STEM and go on to get those advanced degrees in STEM," Haeger said.

The program is being funded by a grant of more than $1 million from the National Science Foundation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!