New UA fellowship aims to expand diversity in STEM programs

The University of Arizona is working to get more people involved in STEM through a new fellowship program.

Researchers are learning how to reach people who are largely underrepresented, like women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

Research director Heather Haeger said this new project is aiming to bridge the gap.

"This project creates research around how do we create more inclusive environments in high schools, in community colleges, and at universities, so that everyone can see themselves in STEM and go on to get those advanced degrees in STEM," Haeger said.

The program is being funded by a grant of more than $1 million from the National Science Foundation.