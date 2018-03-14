New Tuscon Police grant opens up resources for work zone safety

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - In 2017, over 700 construction worker deaths were reported to OSHA. Thankfully, Tucson did not account for any deadly incidents.

Sergeant with the Tucson Police Department, Allen Mike, says he applied for a grant in order to help keep work zones safe, knowing fully well about the dangers they provide.

"I wrote this grant in order to try and keep the construction workers safe and deal with the influx of traffic and traffic related issues and crashes that may occur as a result of this construction."

TPD was given a $95,000 grant that was issued by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The sergeant says officers who are assigned to these work zones beginning March 15, will also enforce violations such as speeding, distracted driving and DUI's.

The money itself is specific to overtime for the officers.

The sergeant says once the grant runs out, he plans to apply for other funds to keep workers safe

"It's also important to understand that just because it's not during the daytime and that the construction zone might actually not be worked at the night time, those speed limit zones are still there and we still need people to go at the speed limit that's posted."