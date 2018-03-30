New technology coming to the border

SAN LUIS, Ariz. - There's a new screening process coming to the Port of San Luis.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is making a technology upgrade and has begun construction on the new Z-Portal.

CBP says Z-Portal drive-through inspection imaging system quickly produces images from three sides: left, right and top-down. This examines the vehicle and results in a comprehensive and improved capability to detect suspicious items while helping the flow of traffic.

The technology uses inspection tools including gamma-ray and X-ray non-intrusive inspection technologies.

CBP says a person would have to go through the Z-Portal more than 2,000 times to get the radiation exposure of one medical chest X-ray.

In comparison to the technology currently being used by CBP, the Z-portal gives a much clearer image of low density objects that could be hidden in car fenders, tired, trucks, gas tanks or under the hood.