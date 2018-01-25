New study finds that the flu can lead to heart attacks

When it comes to catching the flu, it doesn't just mean the chills, terrible stomach pains, and that awful fever.

Now, a new study has found that it increases your risk of a heart attack.

Researchers discovered that people are six times more likely to have a heart attack for the week after a flu diagnosis, which is compared to the risk for the entire year before and after you get sick.

The recent flu virus going around is straining the heart and causing swelling in the coronary arteries.

Researchers are also saying this applies mostly to older adults because they are more likely to have other risk factors.