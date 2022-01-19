New restaurant in Tucson offers southern inspired food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new downtown restaurant is offering up southern inspired food with a musical twist.

The Delta Tucson opened earlier this month on South 6th Avenue and serves favorites from boiled peanuts to oysters to Mississippi mud pies.

Chef and co-owner Travis Peters, also heads the kitchen at The Parish near Oracle and Orange Grove, which is another southern-style restaurant. He says the Delta Tucson has a special tale behind it.

Peters said "We created a little story—a little pretend story that is maybe a punk rock kid that grew up and went around and fell in love with somebody in the south and they kind of bonded together, and created a bar and grill together and here we are."

The Delta Tucson is open weekly Tuesday through Sunday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

