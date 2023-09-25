Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens today in Oro Valley

The number of food and drink offerings in the Ina-Oracle area continues to grow with the addition of the restaurant Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, at 7315 N. Oracle Road.

This will be the Arizona chain's first Tucson location. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers first launched in North Scottsdale in 2011 and now has 16 locations in the Phoenix area.

While cold beers and cheeseburgers are definitely on the menu, the restaurant also offers an array of sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, mac and cheese bowls, appetizers and desserts.

The Tucson location, which opens Monday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., boasts about 5,000 square feet of indoor space and 3,000 square feet outdoors, with 55 flat screen televisions and an outdoor turf area with games, such as cornhole, foosball and Connect 4, according to press materials.

It joins a number of food and drink spots that have opened in the last six years along North Oracle Road near Ina, including Tap & Bottle North, Fentonelli's Pizzeria & Bar, Snooze, and Charro Vida.

