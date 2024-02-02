New recycling plant going up on Tucson's Southside

A recycling company, with locations across the Southwest, has chosen Tucson's south side for its next facility.

W. Silver Recycling is setting up on four acres at 3430 E. 36th St., next to the Sam Levitz Warehouse, near the South Palo Verde overpass.

It will be the company's first Tucson location and its tenth location overall, according to a news release from the company.

W Silver Recycling will be located between the company's flagship location in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and its Calexico, California location, the news release said.

The Tucson location will allow for improved service times to its

Central and Southern Arizona clients, and to its maquiladora partners in Sonora, Mexico, the news release said.

The Tucson facility will have rail access and will be located within a mile of Interstate 10, allowing maximum returns on shipping, the news release said.

It will be ready to open later this year.

W. Silver Recycling has been in operation for more than 100 years. Its current CEO, Lane B. Gaddy, graduated from the University of Arizona with degrees in Finance and Entrepreneurship in 2005