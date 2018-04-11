TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona based non-profit group Rancho Feliz is building a new dorm for volunteers in Agua Prieta, Sonora. The groundbreaking will take place on Saturday, April 14th at 10 a.m..

Rancho Feliz is a Scottsdale based non-profit group. Volunteers build homes, help feed hungry families, provide scholarships, and other services.

The group has outgrown it's current 4,000 square foot, 11 room dorm. The new $1.35 million dollar, 10,215 square foot building will feature an industrial kitchen and laundry rooms, an arts and crafts room, and a small gift shop.

It will be able to house up to 70 volunteers from the U.S. and Mexico at one time. The new site will also feature gardens, an orchard and expanded parking.

Contractors from Agua Prieta will build the new dorm and it's expected to take two years to finish.