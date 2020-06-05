New public art on Eastside to bring beauty to neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson has new public artwork displayed along Broadway Blvd. between Houghton and Camino Seco.

The project, "Rhythm of Nature" was completed by artist Niki Glen to give a glimpse of the beautiful nature on the Eastside of town.

She said the project took two years to complete and is an add on to the Broadway-Houghton Improvement project.

"I think it is important that people can find places that they can relax, but also to be together and art in general can become a beautiful way to enhance your neighborhood," Glen said.

The CDC recommends outdoor and physical activities to keep people healthy, especially during the pandemic. Glen said she hopes her art can make that experience even more enjoyable.

"I've seen young kids come up with grandparents and point out things that they see and It’s just a lot of fun to engage with the art, but also just enjoy it," Glen said.

The locations for the work: