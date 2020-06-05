Menu

New public art on Eastside to bring beauty to neighborhood

The City of Tucson has new public artwork displayed along Broadway Blvd. between Houghton and Camino Seco.
Niki Glen stands in front of her art work on the Eastside near Broadway
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 05, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson has new public artwork displayed along Broadway Blvd. between Houghton and Camino Seco.

The project, "Rhythm of Nature" was completed by artist Niki Glen to give a glimpse of the beautiful nature on the Eastside of town.

She said the project took two years to complete and is an add on to the Broadway-Houghton Improvement project.

"I think it is important that people can find places that they can relax, but also to be together and art in general can become a beautiful way to enhance your neighborhood," Glen said.

The CDC recommends outdoor and physical activities to keep people healthy, especially during the pandemic. Glen said she hopes her art can make that experience even more enjoyable.

"I've seen young kids come up with grandparents and point out things that they see and It’s just a lot of fun to engage with the art, but also just enjoy it," Glen said.

The locations for the work:

  • Site 1: “Archaeological Timeline”: South side Broadway Blvd in front of Camino Seco Pet Clinic.
  • Site 2: “Celebration of Community”: Gollob; NE side; Sculptural Marker and Bench.
  • Site 3: “Shadow Caster”: Brown NW side; Shadow Caster with
  • Site 4: “Cholla Bench”: Vozack SW corner; Cholla Bench
  • Site 5: “The Bountiful Desert “ Estes Wash North side. Five Monolithic Markers
  • Site 6: “Butterfly Bench”: Leland NE side; Sculptural Bench.
