New public art coming to Tucson neighborhoods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Artist, Ignacio Garcia, thinks outside of the box.

"Everything is just kind of already mentally there. Once I start, I won't stop," said Garcia.

His latest project is already getting attention on the corner of 5th and Congress in Downtown Tucson.

"They wanted me to do something in downtown that represents downtown. This piece shows female empowerment," said Garcia.

Garcia frequently partners with the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona. The group's goal is to paint the community with color.

"We have a series of public art opportunities called Art In Your Park. They will be spread througout each ward between now and 2028," said Public Art Project Manager, Wylwyn Reyes.

The foundation has budgeted $45,941for the project with the help of Prop 407. They will first target John F. Kennedy Park and Barrio Nopal Park. They are searching for talented artists to take on the job.

"Anyone can apply as long as they are a roster artist. I highly recommend applying today or tomorrow to be considered for February," said Reyes.

A painting like Garcia's took around two weeks to complete.

"There's a lot that goes behind it. There's a lot of physical work. It can be brutal," said Garcia.

Bringing beauty to a new part of town is always worth it in the end.

"I think this really amplifies the feeling of downtown. It is a really good feeling of expression," said Garcia.

Applications are open to artists until Friday, February 18.

