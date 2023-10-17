New program can help some Arizonans file taxes for free

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona will be part of a pilot program that will allow certain taxpayers in the state to file their taxes for free, a news release from Governor Katie Hobbs's office announced Tuesday.

The IRS Direct File Pilot Program, a first-of-its-kind project will allow eligible Arizonans to file their state and federal returns directly through the IRS Direct File Pilot Program. Arizona is one of a just 13 states participating in the pilot program, which starts in January 2024.

“Tax filing is expensive and time consuming, but I am taking action to make it free and easy for Arizonans,” Hobbs said in the release. “Arizona is one of the first states to participate in this program and I’m proud that we are putting money back into taxpayer pockets and making filing convenient and easy.”

“Anything that makes it easier for people to file taxes is a good thing,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Director Rob Woods in the release. “The Department of Revenue is always seeking ways to help taxpayers have a simpler, smoother experience, and joining a pilot program that is already occurring at the federal level will ultimately provide a benefit to those we serve.”

More information on the program can be found online at the IRS website.

