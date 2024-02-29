New primary care facility opens its doors on Southside

Suvida HealthCare, a bilingual primary care facility on Tucson’s south side celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The ceremony was followed by a community fiesta that included Mexican cuisine, a performance from Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School, folklorico performances and facility tours.

Suvida bills itself as a “leading Spanish primary care provider dedicated to addressing the comprehensive needs of the Hispanic community in Tucson.”

The facility will serve as a one-stop shop for a range of health issues, says Rodolfo Jimenez, Tucson medical director for Suvida.

“Not only will we have primary care services, but we will also have a dietician in the clinic itself,” Jimenez said. “We will have physical therapy. We will have mental health counseling. We are excited to be able to bring all these services to one location.”

Suvida HealthCare is located at 3728 S. 16th Ave.