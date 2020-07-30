New Pinal County Sheriff 'Citizens Posse' program allows residents to be deputized

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has officially launched a new program that deputizes civilians to assist in law enforcement situations.

The program is titled "Citizens Posse." In a press release describing its purpose, PCSO said in a hypothetical emergency situation, or times of widespread unrest, they may need assistance defending the county.

According to PCSO, participants will be required to take a four-hour course that will teach the basics of constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety, and the use of force.

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement. While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

While we never know what the future will hold, we want to be prepared to protect our families and communities. The new PCSO Citizens Posse program offers a training course designed to show residents the reality of police work.



To apply, applicants will be required to take a minimal background check and sign a waiver.

PCSO says the program is open to all residents, not just those in Pinal County.

