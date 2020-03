MARANA, Ariz. — A new park is opening in north Marana Friday.

The Honea Heights Neighborhood Park will include a playground, a basketball court, a grass play area, and a picnic area.

It's located at 12500 N. White Ave. on the LOOP trail.

The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a grand opening for the park at 9:30 a.m. on March 13th.