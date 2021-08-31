New off-leash dog park to open at Speedway and Stone Sept. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new dog park will open its gates to the public next month!

On Sept. 10, Anza Park (1000 N. Stone Ave) will officially welcome dogs of all sizes to its new space.

"The 1-acre, off-leash area includes two separate fenced-in areas, one for larger dogs (over 30 lbs.) and one for smaller dogs (under 30 lbs.)," said the City of Tucson.

The park will also have tables, benches, ADA-accessible walkways, drinking fountains, and more.

Tucsonans are invited to attend the grand opening at 10 a.m.