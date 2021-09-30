Watch
New nonstop flights to Los Angeles start at $29

Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 30, 2021
TUSCON, Ariz. — A new airline and route is coming to the Tucson International Airport.

Avelo Airlines is a nonstop seasonal service between Tucson and Los Angeles starting this December 16th.

The airline is offering the direct service twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays with the final destination in Burbank Hollywood Airport.

Every day one way low fares start at just $29.

