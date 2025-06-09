New music venue set inside Midtown monastery announces first concerts

La Rosa, a new music venue set inside the old Benedictine monastery at 800 N. Country Club Road, has announced its first lineup of concerts, starting with some familiar, hometown favorites.

Indie-mambo ensemble Orkesta Mendoza will kick things off on Oct. 10 with a performance dubbed "La Noche Primero" or "The First Night."

Tucson favorite Calexico will follow that up with a performance on Oct. 17.

The two groups are the first of more than 30 acts already booked to perform at La Rosa through February of next year.

Among the slated national touring acts: Indie rock band Built to Spill, South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Blues guitarist Tommy Castro and DeVotchKa out of Denver, Colorado.

Local groups include Brian Lopez, XIXA, and a tribute to Dolly Parton, dubbed Dolly Hoot.

While many of the established music venues in Tucson can be found in the Downtown area, La Rosa is bringing something new to Midtown. The venue is the brainchild of David Slutes, the former longtime event director at Hotel Congress, and Charlie Levy, concert promoter and owner of Phoenix's Crescent Ballroom.

According to a news release issued by La Rosa, the venue "aims to become a new cultural anchor for Tucson - hosting everything from concerts to speakers to community celebrations."

More information can be found at larosatucson.com or at facebook.com/larosatucson.

Full La Rosa lineup

· "La Noche Primero" Orkesta Mendoza 10/10/2025

· "Grand Opening Weekend" Calexico 10/17/2025

· The White Buffalo 10/19/2025

· Tatiana Eva-Marie 10/23/2025

· Bitchin' Baja 11/29/2025

· HalloSwing w/ Lizzy and the Triggerman 10/30/2025 (Halloween Swing Party)

· Halloween Ball 10/31/2025

· DeVotchKa 11/1/2025

· Carl Bernstein (History as a Warning: Carl Bernstein on Watergate, Politics, and the 2025 Election) 11/2/2025

· Coco Montoya 11/6/2025

· EMO Brooklyn 11/7/ 2025

· LEISURE 11/9/2025

· Darrell Scott 11/11/2025

· Sun Kil Moon 11/12/2025

· YEBO! Afro:Baile Fest. Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Pijama Piyama, Djents, Herm 11/14/2025

· Built To Spill 11/18/2025

· CLUB PRIDE 11/22/2025

· XIXA 11/26.2025

· Ryanhood 11/28/2025

· Omnom 12/5/2025

· Steve Roach 12/6/2025

· La Santa Cecilia 12/11/2025

· Sophia Rankin & The Sound and Friends 12/13/2025 (Holiday Concert)

· Brian Lopez 12/26/2025

· Live From Laurel Canyon – Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock 12.27.25

· Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers 1/3/2026 Tommy Castro 1/13/2026

· Black Market Trust 1/17/2026

· Dolly Hoot 1/31/2026 – (Celebrate America’s most beloved Country singer with an all-star cast of Tucson musicians, led by Momma Coal)

· Tucson Flamenco Festival (Experience the passion, power, and poetry of Flamenco at Tucson’s premier flamenco festival, featuring world-class artists from Spain, New York, and our very own Sonoran Desert.) 02/08/2026

· Hearts On Fire – The Lola Torch Valentines Burlesque Show 2/14/2026

· Ladysmith Black Mambazo 2/20/2026

