New moon coming Feb. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. - Although February 15th will bring a new moon, it will not be visible in the night sky because it will be located on the same side of the Earth as the sun. Another reason we won't see a February full moon is because we saw two in January. January 1st and 31st. So, the next full moon won't occur again until March 1st.

On a positive note, mid February is the best time of the month for sky watchers to observe galaxies and star clusters because there is no moonlight to interfere.

A partial eclipse will also occur during this time, but you will only be able to see it from South America or Antarctica. The partial eclipse will be a magnitude 0.599, meaning the moon's face will reach that fraction of the sun's diameter. Unfortunately for most people, the point of greatest eclipse, where the largest percentage of the sun's face will appear to be covered, will be on the coast of Antarctica.