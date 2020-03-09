New mobile app might make SunVan services easier for riders

TUCSON, Ariz. — Michael Pliska said he's been riding the SunVan for about 35 years.

"I pay a hundred to two hundred dollars," Pliska said that's every month, but it's not their fees he's upset with.

"Why I get upset is because when they're late, I'm supposed to wait," Pliska said.

"We have people who have to carve out a half hour at the front of their trip and a half hour at the back end of their trips so there's an hour gone out of their day right off the bat," Tucson City Councilman, Steve Kozachik, said.

"When they arrive, they want us out there at the door," Pliska said.

On this day Pliska was waiting in the lobby of Kozachik's Ward 6 city council office, but the experience isn't the same at other places he's had to wait.

"You say 'Can i wait in here?' 'No, we gotta lock up.'"

"I've had to wait in the rain," Pliska said.

"I've had to wait in the hot sun."

Kozachik said he's working with SunVan and the City's Transportation Department.

Together, he told KGUN9, they listened to riders like Pliska, about how to make their experience more convenient, a mobile app.

"It's called "Where's My Ride," and it's very simple," Kozachik said.

"It's the kind of thing that they can pull up on their phone and it'll say your ride is five minutes away or your ride is 25 minutes away."

Kozachik said the city is working with an app designer called 'Trapeze.'

What would normally take nine months to design, Kozachik said, is being rushed for riders like Pliska.

"They're expediting the delivery of this app and they're going to start a pilot program," Kozachik said the pilot program could be available in as soon as 30 days time.