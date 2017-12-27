New local Mexican restaurant to open to in Tucson

10:08 PM, Dec 26, 2017
TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - One local Tucson chef who grew up in the southside says it has always been his dream to open up a restaurant. 

After 13 years of catering, he is finally achieving his dream. 

"I'm a true local chef from Tucson and so is my grandfather, so it's in my blood." 

Mateo Otero says he wants to give authentic Mexican food a twist while still maintaining quality and flavor. 

Otero says there will be a soft starting Wednesday and Saturday will be their first official day. 

Rollies is located on the corner of 12th and Ohio. 

