Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 48°
New local Mexican restaurant to open to in Tucson
TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - One local Tucson chef who grew up in the southside says it has always been his dream to open up a restaurant.
After 13 years of catering, he is finally achieving his dream.
"I'm a true local chef from Tucson and so is my grandfather, so it's in my blood."
Mateo Otero says he wants to give authentic Mexican food a twist while still maintaining quality and flavor.
Otero says there will be a soft starting Wednesday and Saturday will be their first official day.
Rollies is located on the corner of 12th and Ohio.