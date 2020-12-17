New Lion coming to Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo is getting a new lion in its pride.

Tony the lion grew up in San Antonio and was named by NBA star Tony Parker as part of a charity auction. He's five years old and will be joining two female lions currently at the zoo.

The zoo says it may be some time before Tony and the two female lions can be seen together, as they gradually introduce the lions to one another.

Reid Park Zoo says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan has not recommended that they breed the lions, though that could change in the future.