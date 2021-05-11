Watch
New legislation expands broadband access in Arizona

Broadband access is being expanded across the state with the new legislation Governor Doug Ducey signed today.
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Broadband access is being expanded across the state with the new legislation Governor Doug Ducey signed today.

The bill allows private broadband companies to install and operate their equipment— using certain Arizona Department of Transportation properties.

Gov. Ducey says it'll help Arizonans living in rural and tribal areas gain access to fast and reliable internet.

But how will the state pay for this?

The bill creates the "Smart Highway Trust Fund" that uses leasing revenue from those ADOT properties to pay for operations and equipment of the telecommunications facilities.

