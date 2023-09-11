New leader takes helm at Morris Air National Guard Base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Col. Brant Putnam took command of the 162nd Wing from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Butler at Morris Air National Guard base on Sunday, according to a news release from the Air National Guard.

Butler retires after more than 35 years of service with more than 27 years in Tucson.

“The wing has an incredible history going back over six decades with incredible achievements,” said Troy Daniels, assistant adjutant general for air and air component commander for the Arizona Air National Guard, said in the release. “A long line of fantastic leaders and of course a team behind them that makes everything happen, contributes to mission success.”

Putnam previously served in various command positions during his more than 26 years at the wing and most recently as the wing’s deputy commander. He is now responsible for more than 1,800 members of the Air National Guard with operations at MANG, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and Libby Army Airfield.

