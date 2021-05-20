Watch
New law will ban parking that even partially blocks sidewalk

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 6:33 AM, May 20, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation making it a crime to park a vehicle so that enough of a sidewalk is blocked to prevent someone using a wheelchair from passing.

It was already illegal to park on a sidewalk, but the bill signed by the Republican governor on Wednesday clarifies that even partially blocking a walkway is against the law.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix uses a wheelchair and sponsored the new law. She says blocking sidewalks even partially can force children or the disabled to have to go into the street to get around a parked vehicle.

