New law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new law that went into effect on Monday is making it harder for thieves to sell catalytic converters.

AZ HB2652 requires anyone selling catalytic converters to submit a record of the transaction to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The law gives added protection to Arizona's existing law which prohibits individuals from selling converters to scrap metal dealers.

"If we do have any catalytic converters to sell, we sell them to legitimate licensed buyers," Patrick McGoldrick said.

McGoldrick sells parts at Jeff's Used Auto Parts. He says he likes the new law, since it adds another layer of protection to vehicle owners.

"The last thing I'd want to be sattled with is a $3,000 or $4,000 expense on a automobile because somebody tried to steal it for their own profit," McGoldrick said.

So what makes these parts so expensive?

"The platinum, the material that's in the platinum provided they're not burned out," McGoldrick said.

Arizona Representative Diego Espinoza from Tolleson sponsored the bill. He says this law also prohibits those not in the industry from selling catalytic converters.

"They must be associated with that industry," Espinoza said. "If not, then there's obviously another avenue for their police officers to stop those individuals that could be stealing."