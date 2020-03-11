Menu

New JTED TUSD school underway in Southside community

first collaborative school in Tucson
Posted: 6:54 AM, Mar 11, 2020
For the first time, two school district are working together to create an innovative hub in town.
TUCSON, Ariz. — For the first time, two school district are working together to create an innovative hub in town.

The Tucson Unified School District and Pima County Joint Technical Education District have teamed up to create a new school on the south side.

The school will offer regular high school for about 400 students during the day, and also, allow them to take JTED classes.

Programs include:

  • 3D Animation/Virtual Reality and Game Design
  • Automation/Robotics-Logistics, Optics, AI
  • Air Transportation-FAA Drone Operator
  • Business Start-Up/Entrepreneurship
  • Culinary and Nutritional Arts/Restaurant Management
  • Cybersecurity/Artificial Intelligence
  • Engineering – Aerospace and Mining Technology
  • Healthcare Foundations
  • License Nursing Assistant
  • Medical Assistant

The new principal of the school, Mario Castro, said the JTED programs will also be offered for students who attend other high schools in the city.

JTED is a public high school district that provides free career and technical education to all sophomore, junior and senior level high school students in Pima County to give them a head start on college and careers.

It's 50,000 square ft. building costing about 15 million dollars. It's near the junction between I-10 and I-19 on the south side of town.

The construction started in December, but should be complete by June.

The school will open up August 5th and is still taking students.

To apply, go here.

