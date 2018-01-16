New intense angle of car crashing into a building

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It's been a few days since we've seen photos and videos of the car that launched into a Santa Ana, California dentist's office.

Now, we're getting a different look from another angle of the wreck.

The dash camera video from a bus driver has been released, and it's the most exciting footage yet.

In the video, you can see the white sedan soar right in front of the bus - inches away from crashing into it.

Somehow, nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, and the two people in the white sedan walked away from the second floor of the building.

Since the incident, the driver of the car admits to being under the influence of narcotics while he was behind the wheel.