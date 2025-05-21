New indoor playground coming to the Marana area

A 40,000-square-foot indoor playground will be opening near Orange Grove and Thornydale later this year.

Lava Island, which currently has locations in Colorado and Montana, will be filling the space where Conn's HomePlus used to be at 3742 W. River Road.

According to a spokesperson, the "indoor play oasis" is currently projected to open in late August, but the time frame is subject to change.

Other Lava Island locations have slides, trampolines, obstacle courses and foam pits. The activities, which are all screen-free, are geared toward kids 12 and younger.

The spokesperson said there should be about 60 full-time and part-time jobs.

Updates on the project can be found here.