New indoor food court has 10 places to eat

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - American Eat Co. is ready to open its doors after months of planning and preparations.

Jesus Bonillas and Memo Gallegos are the two owners of the old butcher building that was transformed into a food court.

Inside there are six restaurants, an ice creamery, coffee shop, market and a bar. All of them are local businesses.

Bonillas and Gallegos say they are Tucson natives and grew up on the south side. To them, it is important to give back and encourage others to visit.

"Part of our mission of our company and not just the food court but our development company is to bring needed services, restaurants, businesses to the south side for local people not only to enjoy but as a destination for other Tucsonans to come out."

American Eat Co. is already up and running but will officially open its doors on April 3.